Ex-information minister Christopher Mushohwe dies aged 69

HARARE – Former information minister Christopher Chindoti Mushohwe died on Monday aged 69, officials said.

Government spokesman Ndavaningi Mangwana announced Mushohwe’s death on Twitter.

He wrote: “We have lost former minister of information Dr Chris Mushohwe. May His Soul Rest In Peace.”

No further information was provided over his death.

Mushohwe was the minister of government scholarships at the time of his death.

He previously held the positions of resident minister and governor of Manicaland. He was information minister between 2015 and 2017.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...