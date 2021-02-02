Dr Mutwira, Senior Consultant Surgeon Succumbs To Covid-19

Zimbabwean medical doctor and consultant surgeon, Dr Tendai Mutwira has succumbed to Covid-19.

Dr Tendai Mutwira’s death comes less than a week after a prominent Bulawayo-based medical doctor, Dr Cherifa Sururu had also succumbed to COVID-19.

Posting on his Facebook page, journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono said: “I am saddened to report that another medical doctor and consultant surgeon has died from Covid-19.

Dr Tendai Mutwira who was based at Harare Hospital is the 6th doctor to die from Covid in the last 30 days.

This more than ever shows the effects of LOOTING and Corruption which is denying healthcare workers proper and sufficient PPE leaving them exposed to the pandemic including their families!!!

All because of greedy politicians and their surrogates who have been feasting on public funds meant to help tame the infections!

May the Doc’s soul Rest In Peace! I am sorry we let you and your colleagues down Doc!!! #DemLoot

This is also happening when health caregivers in public health institutions have been lamenting over potential exposure to the deadly virus.

Health workers say they do not have adequate personal protective equipment (PPEs) which include gloves and masks, a situation which enhances their proximity to danger.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is experiencing a resurgence of the coronavirus which has since killed many people including a handful of senior government officials.