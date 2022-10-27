Diplomats in Beijing call for lifting of all sanctions on Zimbabwe

BEIJING, China – Ambassadors from countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) gathered at the Embassy of Zimbabwe in Beijing on Tuesday for the Anti-Sanctions Day.

The U.S., UK and other Western countries imposed targeted financial sanctions on individuals and entities over undermining democracy, human rights abuses or public corruption after former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe started land reforms and the country’s relations with Western countries began to deteriorate after 2000.

“For the record, the cumulative effect of these sanctions has been immense, impacting negatively all the sectors of the Zimbabwean economy and its people and undermining progress towards the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” said Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to China Martin Chedondo at the event in Beijing.