Deported Zimbabwean who went to UK as a kid stuck at quarantine centre

One of the fourteen (14) Zimbabwean deportees from the United Kingdom has remained at the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM) in Darwendale even after completing the mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Deportees had to spend 10 days at ZIPAM before they rejoin their families as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Thirteen of the deportees have since left and rejoined their families.

The individual said he does not know where to go since he went to the UK at a tender age. He said he would first speak to his family in the UK for assistance.

The UK government said deportees were criminals convicted of crimes including murder and rape. Some, however, refute the allegations.

Up to 500 Zimbabweans are expected to be deported from the UK as part of that country’s “summer season of charter flight deportations”.