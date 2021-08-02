Econet Deputy CEO wins top ICAZ award

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe deputy chief executive officer Roy Chimanikire has won the inaugural Institute of Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe (ICAZ) Excellence in Business Award for 2021.

The ICAZ awards, which honour and recognise the institute’s members, across the world, who have distinguished themselves by making significant contributions in representing, promoting and enhancing the accounting profession and in strengthening the ICAZ brand, were held virtually on Friday (July 30) due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Chimanikire received the Excellence in Business Award that recognises dynamic and talented members who have stepped out of their comfort zones and shown exemplary achievements in business.

Accepting the award, the senior Econet executive, who has served as the Finance Director for the group, and is currently Deputy CEO, said he was delighted to receive the honour during this difficult time for many businesses and the economy to the COVID pandemic. He said: I am pleased to accept this prestigious award from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, which is the inaugural award for the Excellence in Business for 2021. I am so proud to be associated with the institute having been a member for over 20 years now, and in the period I have seen the impact that Chartered Accountants have had on our economy.

As we navigate the challenges we face in our country, I am pleased to be part of what we are doing in this country to make businesses prosper and to fly the brand of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in this market. As the past president of ICAZ I would like to encourage you to be part of the change that we like to see in our country.

He also thanked his colleagues and friends, and Econet stakeholders and his family as well.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe is the oldest and largest professional accountancy organisation in the country, having been set up in January 1918.

More: Daily News