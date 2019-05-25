Dabengwa’s body expected home on Sunday

The family of late Dumiso Dabengwa says the body of the late nationalist is expected in the country tomorrow morning, and has expressed gratitude to the government for assistance rendered to them during this difficult time.

Family spokesperson, Mr Sijabuliso Dabengwa told the media that the body of the late nationalist is expected to arrive in the country on Sunday morning.

“We are in deep grief after losing our fortress. The process of repatriating his body is going well. We are expecting it to leave Kenya today for South Africa and then finally arrive home tomorrow morning. We are very grateful for government intervention. From the time he left this country for medical treatment, the government has been assisting. We really appreciate,” he said.

The nephew to the late Dr Dabengwa, Thabani Sibanda said they will cherish the love they got from the departed giant.

“My uncle was not only a fatherly figure to the nation, but a tender man who provided candid advice to everyone. Now that he is gone, it is a huge loss to us as a family. He valued culture, he would teach us that we should not forget that we are Africans,” Sibanda said.

Mourners are gathered at house number 39, Diamond St in Fourwinds, Bulawayo.