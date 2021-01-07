Covid-19: Passenger bus mogul Munhenzva dies

Transport mogul, Regis Munhenzva, the president of the Zimbabwe Long-Distance Bus Operators Association, has died, Nhau has learnt.

Family spokesperson and a nephew of the late Munhenzva, Lloyd, confirmed to Nhau that his uncle died at Avenues Clinic in Harare around 1pm today (Thursday).

“He contracted Covid-19 a few days ago and to make matters worse he was asthmatic,” Lloyd told Nhau.

The late Regis’ young brother Itai is also said to be in isolation due to Covid-19.

More details to follow… Nhau/Indaba