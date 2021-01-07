Zimbabwean man in court for desecrating a corpse

A 49-year-old Harare man from Epworth has appeared in court on allegations of sexually abusing a corpse at a funeral.

Big Sipiliano of KB169 Jacha in Epworth was facing charges of violating the corpse’s rights and indecent assault when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Babra Mateko.

He was freed on $5000 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered not to interfere with witnesses and to continue residing at his given address.

The matter was remanded to February 8 for routine remand.

The court heard that on January 2, the informant was attending a funeral with other neighbours in a room where the deceased laid in state.

It is alleged that Sipiliano came inside and said “Musikana uyu ndakabvira kare ndichimuda. Dai ndakatorara naye hangu achiri mupenyu manje hazviperi zvakadaro.” (I have always loved this woman. I wish I had had sex with her before her death. So, I will fulfil my wish.)

It is the State’s case that Sipiliano went on to uncover a white cloth which was covering the deceased and said she was still looking beautiful.

He allegedly went on top of the corpse and started making some coitus movements with his clothes on.

The court heard that one of the funeral attendants tried to stop Sipiliano from the act to no avail as he threatened to assault her.

After the act, Sipiliano went to the informant and grabbed her from behind and started making some coitus movements again on her buttocks.

It is alleged that the informant cried for help and was rescued by people who were outside.

A report was made leading to Sipiliano’s arrest. – Herald