Comberbach appointed Zimbabwean UN Permanent Representative

FORMER Zimbabwean ambassador to Japan and Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Ambassador Stuart Comberbach has been appointed the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Geneva Switzerland.

Ambassador Comberbach was today, along with two other diplomats Ambassador Amon Mutembwa (European Union) and Ambassador Tedeous Chifamba (Washington USA), tasked by President Mnangagwa to pursue economic diplomacy and reengagement.

Stuart Harold Comberbach is a Zimbabwean diplomat and politician, he was reassigned during the reshuffle of September 2018 to serve as a Special Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs And International Trade under the late Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo.

On 4 March 2021 he was deployed as the new permanent representative to the United Nations replacing Frederick Shava who was appointed Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

He was Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Italy from 1994 to 1999, and later Ambassador to Japan and South Korea from 2003 to 2014, in 2014 Comberbach was named a Senior Advisor in the Office the President and Cabinet under former President Robert Mugabe.

Born in Salisbury (today Harare), Comberbach joined the Rhodesian civil service in 1974 and is one of the few white civil servants remaining in Zimbabwe.