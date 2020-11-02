Chamisa in fresh diplomatic push to end Zimbabwean Crisis – Report

MDC Alliance (MDC-A) leader Nelson Chamisa reportedly met South Africa’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mphakama Mbete to officially request President Cyril Ramaphosa to facilitate dialogue between the opposition and the ruling ZANU PF party.

The Daily News on Sunday, citing its sources within the MDC-A, said Chamisa led a delegation of the coalition to meet with Mbete, relating to the urgent need for dialogue with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa was reportedly accompanied by MDC-A secretary for international relations Gladys Hlatywayo, deputy secretary for local government Jacob Mafume and Harare North Member of Parliament Rusty Markham. The Daily News quotes its source as having said:

The party believes that the crisis in Zimbabwe emanates from a disputed election. The president (Chamisa) met with the South African ambassador to make an official request for Ramaphosa’s intervention.

When the ANC came, it was because they had observed the crisis. But we felt that we must make an official request for them to return.

Mbete told the delegation to be patient while South Africa continues to engage Mnangagwa’s government as well as Zanu PF.

Chamisa is reported to have requested to meet Ramaphosa’s special envoys and Mbete promised to engage his president.

Mbete is said to have promised that he would come back to Chamisa with a response as soon as possible but also made it clear to the MDC-A leader that it would be difficult for South Africa and the ANC to convince Zanu PF about the need for dialogue if the opposition does not show respect to Mnangagwa and Zanu PF.