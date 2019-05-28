Chamisa chides sulking Mwonzora

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader, Nelson Chamisa has seen karma at play in the party’s former secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora’s defeat at the just ended fifth National Congress held in Gweru.

While applauding Happymore “Bvondo” Chidziva for congratulating his rival Job Sikhala, who beat him in the run for National vice chairperson, Chamisa reminisced of how he reacted to secretary general results of 2014 congress where he lost the seat to Mwonzora comparing it to the latter’s handling of his defeat in a run for the same post by Charlton Hwende.

“This young man (Bvondo) is the future of our party, I saw him congratulate his rival Sikhala, something I failed to do back in 2014 when I lost in the run for the party’s secretary-general post to Mwonzora.

“After realising that I had lost I sulked and abandoned the rest of the Congress proceedings and went back home to my bed, exactly what I saw Mwonzora do today after losing to Hwende.”

Initially, Mwonzora had moved to contest for party presidency against incumbent Nelson Chamisa but made a U-turn after failing to get a single provincial nomination for the post.

Source: 263Chat