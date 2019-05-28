‘I’m hurt, help me to heal’ – Komichi bares soul in the aftermath of defeat

Losing vice-presidential candidate at the just ended Movement for Democratic Change fifth National Congress has told the party supporters to help him heal from the defeat to Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube.

Komichi amassed 1 306 votes which fell short to Biti’s 1 672 and Ncube’s whopping 1 917.

Addressing party supporters after his loss, Komichi expressed his disappointment over the loss but was gentleman enough to congratulate the winners.

“President (Nelson Chamisa) the line up that is before you today is the design of the Lord, you can not change it. When God designs the leadership all we have to do is follow.

“As a human being who has been foreseeing victory, it is natural to feel hurt and disappointed. However, one should quickly accept it. Its the voters who have selected these leaders, so who am I to go against the people’s choice,” said Komichi.

He also vowed never to abandon the “revolution” as he pleaded with the party supporters to help him heal.

“I will never abandon the revolution, neither will I leave my young man (Chamisa). Please help me to heal because I want to. I will support the president and the entire team with anything they need from me,” he said.

Meanwhile former MDC secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora failed to retain his post, losing it to Charlton Hwende who harvested over 2 000 votes against the incumbent’s 721 votes.