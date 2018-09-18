Cabinet deliberations to be made public: Mnangagwa

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has instructed his ministers to identify a minimum of five “quick win and high impact projects in order that work on them commences in earnest,” according to prepared comments made at the first Cabinet meeting of his newly-elected government on Monday.

Mnangagwa’s office took the unusual step of releasing details of his two-page comments to his Cabinet.

He said he expected his ministers to “speak with one voice”.

Breaking with tradition, he said decisions taken by Cabinet “would be communicated to the nation every Wednesday” following Cabinet meetings which are held on Tuesdays. Monday’s Cabinet sitting was an exception because Mnangagwa opens the Ninth Parliament on Tuesday.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa was tasked with making announcements of Cabinet deliberations in the presence of Cabinet Secretary Misheck Sibanda.

“This will help us entrench transparency, and a culture of responsiveness, as we seek to transform the quality of life of our people,” Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa said his government would work in 100-Day cycles “to help accentuate the rapid and efficient implementation of priority projects with an immediate impact on the livelihoods of people.”

Future Cabinet meetings would see four or five ministers making presentations, he added.