Lewis Uriri Dumps Levi Nyagura

Advocate Lewis Uriri yesterday recused himself from representing suspended University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura who is on trial for alleged abuse of office.

Uriri disclosed the recusal before magistrate Lazini Ncube when he was seeking postponement of the matter to October 22 saying the trial could not proceed since they were waiting for the determination of their application at the Constitutional Court.

Said Uriri:

Your worship, I won’t be appearing in court for the accused for personal reasons.I generally do not appear in the magistrate’s court and do not purport to practice in that court although licensed with the right of audience therein. Appearances in the magistrate court are interfering with my hectic superior court practice. I am generally going to be unavailable and do not wish to prejudice the accused person.This decision is in the accused’s best interests