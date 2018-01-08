Australia appointments new Ambassador to Zimbabwe

The appointment comes at an important time in Zimbabwe’s political development. As a long standing friend of the people of Zimbabwe, Australia encourages its transition to an inclusive, peaceful, constitutional democracy. We look forward to developing our economic engagement in response to strengthening of rule of law and a more open and market-based investment environment.

Australia enjoys warm relationships with Malawi and Zambia as fellow members of the Commonwealth. Our private sector engagement, especially in mining, is growing in all countries to which Ms. Moules is accredited.

Ms. Moules is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and was most recently Deputy High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea. In Canberra she has held a range of positions including Assistant Secretary, Executive Branch and Assistant Secretary, International Organisations Branch. Overseas, she has served as Ambassador to Myanmar and Deputy Head of Mission, Australian Embassy, Bangkok.

Ms. Moules holds a Bachelor of Arts from the Australian National University and a Graduate Diploma in Foreign Affairs and Trade.

I thank outgoing Ambassador Suzanne McCourt for her contributions to advancing Australia’s interests in Zimbabwe and countries of accreditation since 2015