Army Boss spying on Auxilia Mnangagwa transferred

HARARE – A local publication on Wednesday said a Colonel Samson Murombo, the commander of the 1 Presidential Guard Infantry Battalion has since lost command of the unit that guards the President and State House.

The publication said when it inquired about Murombo a military source (seen left on the picture) said he was transferred without revealing Murombo’s new posting.

The little known but powerful Murombo became a subject of talk among Zimbabweans on Monday after an audio recording of a conversation between himself and First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa went viral on the internet.

The First Lady is heard accusing Murombo of “spying” on her.

“You’re spying on me,” Auxillia reportedly accused Murombo, who was not given a chance to respond to the allegations even though he pleaded with her to defend himself.

“You must waylay me on the road. I’m coming from Bulawayo. If you don’t, straight away I’m coming to your office and you can do what you want with me. You can’t deal with women like this. I’m going to make a story about this. I’m coming to your office to sit there. What threat am I? To who? What threat do I have?”