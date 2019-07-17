Two Zimbabwe businessmen murdered in South Africa

Two Zimbabwean businessmen were found dead in Mpumalanga, South Africa last week after two weeks of being reported missing.

The pair (known as Sydney and Eddy) ran a flourishing transport and freight company where they owned buses and trucks operating within South Africa.

The two brothers are originally from Bellevue in Bulawayo.

A source who narrated the unfortunate incident to this publication said Eddy and Sydney disappeared on the 26th June when they did not come back home from work.

They are said to have used the same car on a fateful day.

After more than three weeks of being reported missing, a farmer bumped upon their bodies on the 10th of July. They had their feet and hands tied and the post-mortem says they were heavily tortured before being murdered.

Information received from a separate investigation by this publication indicates that some of the suspects in the murder case skipped the border and are now in Bulawayo where law officers are closely monitoring their movements during the ongoing investigations by law officers from both countries.

Mpumalanga police arrested one of the suspects who narrated that after robbing the pair of large sums of money and torturing them they were led to a secluded ATM where they withdrew more cash before being killed.

The suspect said they never intended to kill them but wanted to hold them as ransom and extort money from the family.