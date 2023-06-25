ANC says West wants to instal puppet regime in Zim

JOHANNESBURG – President Mnangagwa has been implementing reforms, but this has not changed the West’s resolve to install a puppet Government led by CCC Nelson Chamisa in Zimbabwe, South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC)’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has said.

Addressing the ANC 9th Western Cape Provincial Conference yesterday, Mbalula said South Africa was opposed to Western-sponsored regime change in Zimbabwe.

“(President) Mnangagwa, brought some reforms in Zimbabwe, but they (the West) did not want those reforms because they want a man called (Nelson) Chamisa. They want him there to be the leader; the new leader of a new Zimbabwe,” he said.

“And then we say to the Americans and say to the British, give the Zimbabweans what they deserve, because you agreed in Lancaster that you will give them £40 billion for land reform and redistribution programme.”

In a recent interview with the State media, Mbalula said the continued imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe was part of a broad strategy to effect regime change.

“There is no justification for the sanctions against Zimbabwe. It is imposing economic hardships on the people. Also, these sanctions are perpetrated for political reasons, like regime change by superpower countries, which we don’t support. We are against unjust sanctions against any country. The only sanctions that were justified were against apartheid, because apartheid was inhumane.”