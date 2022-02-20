US panics over ZANU PF…funds SA’s OperationDudula

As Zimbabwe continues to neutralize the 22 year illegal USA sponsored sanctions propelling the Americans into a frustration mode, a despairing America is turning to ex-convicts, fraudsters, gold diggers and political nonentities in the neighbouring countries for support in pursuit of its futile withering regime change agenda which seeks to install a puppet government.

Having failed to cause an internal upheaval in Zimbabwe, a wounded USA now seeks to pressure Zambia and South Africa into influencing the 2023 harmonised general elections in favour of Nelson Chamisa’s yellow Citizens of Coalition for Change.

In that regard, in South Africa the superpower has recruited a hard core criminal and ex-convict who is also a Patriotic Alliance co-leader Gayton McKenzie and Put South Africa First leader Kwena in South Africa. McKenzie who spent 17 years in jail was arrested at the age of 16 for bank robbery. In his motivation speeches he says he made a choice to be a gangster at the age of 8.

McKenzie is a USA agent and directly run by the USA State Department while Kwena is a close friend to Hopewell Chin’ono another agent of the west.

In Botswana America’s longtime ally Ian Khama was decimated after his Umbrella for Democratic Change suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Pan Africanist Mokgweetsi Masisi in 2019 throwing the once strong man of the desert into political oblivion.

In Zambia they have recruited an alleged fraudster Joseph Kalimbwe whom the senior leadership of the United Peoples National Democratic party have since dissociated themselves with his rants, dismissing them as his personal opinions and as well as describing him in no uncertain terms as a nonentity in the mix of things at Zambia’s ruling party. This came to light during a recent two day meeting held between ZANU PF and UPND in Zambia’s capital, Lusaka.

