US doesn’t want conflict with China or new Cold War, says Blinken

BEIJING, – The US does not want conflict with China or a new Cold War, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

“The United States stands by the commitments made by President Biden, namely the United States does not seek a new Cold War, it does not seek to change China’s system, its alliances are not directed at China, it does not support ‘Taiwan’s independence’, and it does not seek conflict with China,” China Central Television quoted Blinken as saying.

According to the top US diplomat, Washington looks forward to high-level exchanges with Beijing and hopes to maintain free communication. The US also hopes that China will responsibly handle existing differences between the countries and seek dialogue and cooperation, Blinken added.

During the meeting, Xi Jinping asked Blinken to send his regards to US leader Joe Biden, China Central Television reported.

Blinken is visiting Beijing from June 18 to 19. Earlier in the day, he met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and the Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), a member of the CCP Politburo Wang Yi.

