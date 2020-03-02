Upbeat over vote of no confidence of SA President

Cape Town – The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has remained upbeat about its motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying it will be considered no matter how long it took for Parliament to approve its processing.

The party’s leader made the statement a day after he received a letter from National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise about the progress made in approving the tabling of the matter in the national legislature.

Modise said she was still consulting on the motion. Once that was done, it would be up for debate and decision.

“The rules require that before scheduling such a motion, I must consult the leader of government business and the chief whip of the majority party.

“This process is under way and once conducted, the motion will be for debate and decision in the National Assembly,” said Modise in her letter dated February 27.

The motion comes at a time when there are reports that suggest his detractors and those who lost in the 2017 elective conference were regrouping.

On Friday, ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula said he found it strange that it took Modise time to respond to their motion submitted early this month.

“They know that the ATM motion is wanted by South Africans; hence the delays,” Zungula said.

He charged that the latest DA motion on the inquiry into the fitness of the public protector to hold office had been attended to immediately.

“It shows that they prioritise the DA. Whether they agree or not, nothing will stop the motion from not being considered.”

The ATM announced its decision to table the motion alleging Ramaphosa misled the country by stating that there would be no load shedding between December 17 and January 13.

It also listed the failure of Ramaphosa to act against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom board for assuring him that there would be no load shedding during this period, only for the dreaded power blackouts to return a few days into the new year.

Other grounds include the R500000 donation made by the late Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson for his presidential candidate campaign to be ANC president.

The ATM is pushing the motion despite it boasting a mere two seats in the national legislature.

“It is about the people of South Africa who suffer under the administration of Ramaphosa,” Zungula said.

Asked if their two seats would make any difference when the motion was put to a vote, Zungula said they wanted the motion to be decided by secret vote.

“Once MPs vote with show of hands, some will want to keep the status quo. That is why we will fight for a secret ballot.”

Zungula said his party shared the motion of no confidence with other parties represented in Parliament when informed of its plan.

“We sent them letters and may say as soon a date is given to consider the motion, that is when they will make a decision (to support it or not),” he said.

Political Bureau