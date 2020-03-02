Coronavirus: Zimbabwe quarantines returnee from China

An unidentified person, who traveled to Zimbabwe from a Chinese region hard-hit by the coronavirus, is currently undergoing some tests at a Harare hospital.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Information said Sunday that full protocols laid down by the World Health Organization (WHO) were deployed in assessing the person before being taken to isolation hospital facilities in Harare. There were no further details provided by the Ministry of Information.

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo was not available for comment as he was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.

An individual, who once worked in Wuhan, was tested for the disease at Wilkins Hospital in Harare soon after arriving in the country. The person tested negative to the coronavirus.