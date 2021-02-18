Uganda army apologizes for beating journalists

KAMPALA, Uganda – After facing backlash over the beating of journalists and lawmakers, army leadership in Uganda on Thursday apologized to those who were clobbered and took disciplinary action against seven soldiers.

Army commander Gen. David Muhozi apologized to all the journalists who were severely beaten by soldiers on Wednesday as they covered opposition leader Bobi Wine’s activities.

The popstar-turned-politician was presenting his petition to the UN human rights commission office in the capital Kampala when journalists outside were beaten by soldiers. The petition was about his supporters being abducted allegedly by security agencies.

Four journalists sustained severe injuries and were admitted to hospitals, while two got minor injuries and were discharged after first aid.

Muhozi told a news conference at army headquarters in Mbuya barracks that an investigation into the incident has been initiated, and all those responsible will be punished.

He said the army will pay the medical bills of those wounded, and that soldiers will be educated on how to deal with media personnel.