South African Polls: Ballot papers found dumped at a school

JOHANNESBURG – Pupils from Zamintuthuko Primary School in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, were found playing with ballot papers on Tuesday.

According to residents, three ballot boxes were thrown in the bin by a cleaner at the school who found them in the passage.

A police tape had been used to cordon off the area when Sowetan arrived in the afternoon.

A resident who wished to remain anonymous said she received a call from another concerned community member who told her that pupils were playing with ballot papers and were tearing them off.

“I rushed to the scene and when I got there, I found pupils gone and I saw the ballot papers scattered all over the place. I was shocked and confused,” said the resident.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said he was not aware of the incident. However, Pretoria Central police spokesperson Capt Augustinah Selepe said they were still busy with the crime scene and they would comment later.

IEC Tshwane spokesperson Tshepo Sefotlhelo also said they would respond to SowetanLIVE’s questions later as they had a briefing at 8pm.

A party agent who asked not to be named said by 1am on Tuesday, they had finished counting all the ballot papers and had already secured them and they left IEC officials at the voting district.

“I condemn this horrible action and hope the person is found and arrested and taught a lesson,” said the party agent.

Source: The Sowetan

