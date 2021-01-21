SA govt Minister in President’s office dies of Covid-19

Cape Town – Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has died of Covid-related complications, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday.

He was 62 years old.

“It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce that Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu passed away earlier today from Covid-related complications. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss,” the president said on Twitter.

“Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the Minister’s family, to his colleagues, comrades and many friends.”

The minister tested positive for Covid-19 on January 11 after showing some symptoms.

IOL