Nigeria threatens South Africa over its Xenophobic terrorists

Nigeria has issued veiled threats over attacks on its citizens in the unfolding xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Violent demonstrators destroyed shops and property belonging to foreign nationals in Johannesburg in the xenophobic attacks where Nigerians are among the most affected.

“The continuing attacks on Nigerian nationals and businesses in South Africa are unacceptable. Enough is enough. Nigeria will take definitive measures to ensure safety and protection of her citizens,” said the Nigerian government in a statement on Twitter.

Nigeria said its President Muhammadu Buhari met with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa at the recent Tokyo International Conference on Africa’s Development in Japan and discussed the violence against Nigerians.

“Further discussions scheduled for October 2019, during President Buhari’s official visit to South Africa. In the meantime Nigeria will take further steps to ensure safety of citizens in South Africa,” said the country.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean government has remained mum on the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Zimbabweans are believed to make up the second largest group of immigrants in South Africa after Nigeria.

The xenophobic attacks come at the time South Africa is hosting the 28th World Economic Forum in Cape Town.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is also expected to attend the forum.