WATCH: We cannot surrender South Africa to foreigners, says Minister

South Africa’s deputy police minister Bongani Mkongi once remarked that it is “dangerous” that a South African city was “80% foreign”.

Mkongi at a press conference in 2017, said it was “dangerous” that one whole South African “city” was now “80% foreign nationals”. If South Africa did not debate that problem, the whole of South Africa could one day become foreign and the future president of South Africa could be a foreigner.

Mkongi was quoted in the media accusing foreign nationals in Hillbrow and surrounding suburbs of economic sabotage. He claimed 80 percent of Hillbrow and surrounding areas was occupied by foreign nationals, the majority of whom he said were engaged in various forms of crime like hijacking of buildings and illegal trade.