New Zambian leader plans to topple ruling parties across Africa

The main Zimbabwean opposition MDC-Alliance and the recently elected UPND of Zambia, have reportedly developed a plan to annihilate all long-standing ruling parties, especially former Liberation Movements in Africa by 2030 a senior MDC Alliance official from Harare who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity said.

According to the official, the MDC-Alliance and its Zambian counterpart will initially roll out the project in East and Southern Africa.

The two parties are said to have already established links with opposition groups in Uganda, Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon, Rwanda, and Burundi.

The official revealed that elections in 11 countries have so far been identified as providing opportunities for the project to be implemented.

These are:

Serial Country Ruling Party Year of election

1 Angola MPLA 2022

2 Lesotho All Basotho Convention 2022

3 Kenya Jubilee Party Kenya 2022

4 Zimbabwe Zanu-PF 2023

5 Nigeria All Progressive Congress 2023

6 South Africa ANC 2024

7 Botswana Botswana Democratic Party 2024

8 Namibia SWAPO 2024

9 Mozambique FRELIMO 2024

10 Tanzania Chama Cha Mapinduzi 2025

11 Uganda National Resistance 2024

Movement

“In this regard, the outcomes of the elections in Angola, Lesotho and Kenya would significantly shift the region and continent towards the MDC-Alliance and help isolate the Zimbabwean Government. The 2023 election in Zimbabwe, it is hoped, would result in the defeat of Zanu-PF which is considered to be a pivotal former liberation movement. This would render the ANC, the Botswana Democratic Party, FRELIMO and Chama Cha Mapinduzi more vulnerable.” Said the official.

He further highlighted that if the first phase of the project succeeds in East and Southern Africa, the next target would be the West and North Africa.

“The removal of old parties would usher in a unified, liberal and pro-Western Africa. The project has the solid support of developed democracies that want to reverse Chinese and Russian influence in Africa.”