MDC-Alliance Probes Mass Defections

THE MDC Alliance says it is investigating the defection of 11 of its Gweru councillors to the rival MDC-T last week.

Media reports indicated that at least 11 Gweru Urban and four Vungu Rural District MDC-Alliance Councillors had defected to the Douglas Mwonzora-led outfit.

MDC Alliance Midlands Provincial spokesperson Takavafira Zhou said: “The issue is certainly under investigation by the party. What I can confirm is that some councillors inquired on what they should do that they were invited for a meeting by Mwonzora’s cabal and we adviced them that an MDCA concillor who attends another political party’s meeting would have voluntarily expelled herself/ himself. We are as a party not short of personnel and if some councillors decide to join another political party we are not worried at all because we are aware that such parochialism and narrow-mindedness will not take them far enough. Our grassroots support continues to grow by leaps and bounds and will be a major decisive factor in next elections.”

The councillors who left the Nelson Chamisa-led political party last week attended a meeting held at Town House chaired by MDC-T secretary for local government, Faith Musarurwa Kamutsungira.

Councillors who dumped MDC Alliance at Gweru City Council are Notal Dzika (ward 8), Charles Chikozho (ward 10), Trust Chinese (ward 15), Catherine Mhondiwa (ward 13), Tawanda Magidi (ward 16), Doubt Ncube (ward 3), Farai Muza (ward 17), Godfrey Giwa (ward 6), Gideon Mugariri (ward 7), John Manyundwa (ward 18) and Edson Kurebgaseka (ward 9).

There are 18 councillors at the local authority and reports indicate that the seven who did not attend apologised for not making it to the meeting.

The four Vungu councillors who have jumped ship are Benjamin Mpala (ward 7), Spiwe Moyo (ward 8), Nyika Parirenyatwa (ward 16) and Restart Muswere (ward 10) and were part of the MDC-T indaba.

“Who ever attended a meeting by another political party would be called for a hearing in line with party constitution and a determination would be given thereafter. But it must be clear that we will not beg renegades to remain,” Zhou said. – Newzim