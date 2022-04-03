Driver crashes new £250,000 Ferrari straight after buying it

A gutted Ferrari owner crashed his brand new £250,000 supercar after driving it for just two miles.

The driver, who was uninjured, was left counting the cost after his car was involved in the collision shortly after he purchased it in Derby on Friday.

Photos shared by police show the front bonnet crumpled with scratches all across the front of the red sports car.

The luxury motor is believed to be a Ferrari 488.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit wrote on Twitter: “Derby. 1st April. Driver bought a Ferrari this morning and crashed it after driving it less than 2 miles. No injuries. #DriveToArrive”

People reacted on social media with one person writing “OH NO!! Wounded” while another added “You would be absolutely gutted.”

A user posted: “Good to hear no injuries but maybe to much power for this driver and it looks like he’s the April Fool for crashing.”

Another unfortunate driver also had his new Cupra damaged when he was rear-ended on the A38 Derbyshire Near Coxbench.

It wasn’t quite a Ferrari, but the motorist had also just purchased the vehicle and took it for its first spin.

Derbyshire RPU added: “A38 Coxbench. 22 plate Cupra fresh out the showroom.

“Rear ended by Honda driver not paying attention in slowing traffic. Stay alert. #DriveToArrive”

Source: AOL

