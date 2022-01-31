African foreign ministers gather in Addis Ababa for AU meeting

ADDIS ABABA — Several African foreign ministers have arrived in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to take part in the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union which is expected to begin in February 2.

In a statement, Ethiopian ministry of foreign affairs said ministers of foreign affairs of Somalia and Zimbabwe, among others, arrived in the capital Addis Ababa ahead of the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Abdisaid Muse Ali has arrived today (January 31) in Addis Ababa to take part in the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union,” the statement seen by Sudans Post reads in part.

It added that “Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, the minister was warmly welcomed by H.E. Ambassador Feysel Aliyi, the Director-General of Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.”

It said “The Foreign Ministers of Zimbabwe, H.E. Frederick Musiiwa Makamure Shava, and the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, Her.E. Edite Ramos da Costa Ten Jua arrived today (January 30) in Addis Ababa to take part in the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union.

“Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, the dignitaries were warmly welcomed by H.E. Ambassador Feysel Aliyi, the Director-General of Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

“The 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council (Ministerial Session) is scheduled to take place from 02-03 February 2022.”

Source: Sudan Post

