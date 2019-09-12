11 heads of state to attend Mugabe funeral

Eleven (11) heads of state and five (5) former presidents have so far confirmed attendance of the official funeral event for the late Zimbabwe’s founding father, Cde Robert Mugabe, which has been provisionally slated for this Saturday at the National Sports Stadium.
The leaders and some high ranking officials from other countries, will start arriving in the country this Friday, 13 September ahead of the big day.
Deputy Chief Secretary – Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba warned the media and Zimbabweans to be wary of misinformation regarding the burial of the liberation icon.
“While consultations between the government and the Mugabe family on the burial arrangements continue, the media are advised to be particularly wary of false material circulating in the social media on the same, and as far as possible to rely on authentic communication from government, its designated officials, and from authorised spokesperson(s) of the Mugabe family,” he said.
The list of the dignitaries is as follows:
President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea
President Felix Tshisekedi of the DRC
President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana
President Peter Mutharika of Malawi
President Joao Lorenco of Angola
President Brahim Ghali of Saharawi
President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa
President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique
President Edgar Lungu of Zambia
President Hage Geingob of Namibia
President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya
Former President Jacob Zuma of South Africa
Former President Joaqium Chisano of Mozambique
Former President Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia
Former President Rupiah Banda of Zambia
Former President Festus Mogae of Botswana
Former President Dr Sam Nujoma of Namibia
Former President Hifikepunye Pohamba of Namibia.
Ethiopia Vice Minister Demeke Mekonnen
Botswana Vice President Slumber Tsogwane
Cuban Vice President of the Council of State and Ministers, Ines Maria Chapman Waugh
Nicaragua Foreign Minister, Denis Moncada
Iran’s Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Affairs, Ambassador Mehdi Agha Jafari
Chinese Special Envoy – Vice Chairperson of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Gu Shengzu
Venezuela’s Ambassador Designate, Omar Berroteran Paredes
SADC Executive Secretary, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax
AU CEO – NEPAD/AUDA, Dr Ibrahim Assane Mayaki
Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku