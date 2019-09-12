11 heads of state to attend Mugabe funeral

Eleven (11) heads of state and five (5) former presidents have so far confirmed attendance of the official funeral event for the late Zimbabwe’s founding father, Cde Robert Mugabe, which has been provisionally slated for this Saturday at the National Sports Stadium.

The leaders and some high ranking officials from other countries, will start arriving in the country this Friday, 13 September ahead of the big day.

Deputy Chief Secretary – Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba warned the media and Zimbabweans to be wary of misinformation regarding the burial of the liberation icon.

“While consultations between the government and the Mugabe family on the burial arrangements continue, the media are advised to be particularly wary of false material circulating in the social media on the same, and as far as possible to rely on authentic communication from government, its designated officials, and from authorised spokesperson(s) of the Mugabe family,” he said.

The list of the dignitaries is as follows:

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea

President Felix Tshisekedi of the DRC

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana

President Peter Mutharika of Malawi

President Joao Lorenco of Angola

President Brahim Ghali of Saharawi

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa

President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique

President Edgar Lungu of Zambia

President Hage Geingob of Namibia

President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya

Former President Jacob Zuma of South Africa

Former President Joaqium Chisano of Mozambique

Former President Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia

Former President Rupiah Banda of Zambia

Former President Festus Mogae of Botswana

Former President Dr Sam Nujoma of Namibia

Former President Hifikepunye Pohamba of Namibia.

Ethiopia Vice Minister Demeke Mekonnen

Botswana Vice President Slumber Tsogwane

Cuban Vice President of the Council of State and Ministers, Ines Maria Chapman Waugh

Nicaragua Foreign Minister, Denis Moncada

Iran’s Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Affairs, Ambassador Mehdi Agha Jafari

Chinese Special Envoy – Vice Chairperson of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Gu Shengzu

Venezuela’s Ambassador Designate, Omar Berroteran Paredes

SADC Executive Secretary, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax

AU CEO – NEPAD/AUDA, Dr Ibrahim Assane Mayaki

Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku