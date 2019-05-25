Huawei launches free 5G training for South African ICT students

Huawei South Africa has launched a free 5G training course for ICT postgraduates at two Gauteng universities, with plans to expand the programme across the country.

The inaugural event kicked off at Wits University in Johannesburg and at the University of Pretoria (UP) this week. The course is part of Huawei’s ICT Talent Ecosystem programme, which aims to grow and support ICT skills training and skills transfer in South Africa, especially in the latest technologies of 5G, artificial intelligence, cloud and data services.

Huawei is widely acknowledged as the global leader in 5G technology, and is the only equipment provider with end-to-end 5G products and solutions, including 5G CPEs for commercial use and 5G smartphone devices.

5G is seen as the key technology of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), which is changing the way we live, work, play and consume services. The 4IR is a key focus for the future growth and development of South Africa’s economy.

Huawei Deputy CEO Kian Chen said research shows that 70 per cent of all jobs are forecast to have an ICT component by 2020.

“As South Africa moves into the 4IR, no one must be left behind. Most future applications in the 4IR era will run in a 5G network and environment. That is why it is our privilege to start this 5G skills transfer in South Africa, and we are glad to partner with Wits and UP to offer South Africa’s first 5G training for ICT students,” said Chen.

Speaking at the Wits launch ceremony, deputy vice-chancellor Prof Zeblon Vilakazi emphasised that as we move into the 4IR, skills, knowledge, innovation and creativity would be the cornerstones for development.

He added that Wits encourages these types of partnerships. “I would like to acknowledge the leadership of Huawei South Africa for their vision in planning, not just for the balance sheet and the bottom line, but also for the development and growth of human capital. This is an investment in the future and we are very happy to be associated with this 5G training programme.”

“We believe that South Africa’s talented young people have the potential to mature into world-class experts. By enhancing industry-academic cooperation, we, as an international ICT company, hope to make our contribution to achieving the country’s development goals,” concluded Chen.