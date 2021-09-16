Econet steps up its digital transformation drive

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has stepped up its digital transformation drive by deploying more self-care service channels for its customers.

The move, which is in line with the company’s stated business model communicated over the past 18 months, also comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has accelerated organizations’ need avoid spreading the virus by going digital.

In recent reports, Econet said it was positioning itself to meet its customers’ evolving needs by stepping up its digital transformation drive.

The company has been consistently investing in digital channels designed to allow its customers to purchase its products, pay for the products and get customer support, all via digital platforms.

“It’s end-to-end digital infrastructure – from selecting the product package, paying for the product, to getting support to resolve any queries – which signals the company’s move away from dependence on brick and mortar shops, which will still remain for some time,” said a tech-savvy customer, in response to the company’s digital drive.

In the past year alone, Econet has launched several customer engagement platforms, such as the Yemurai Chatbot, a USSD self-care platform, a web self-care platform, an IVR self-care portal and an SMS help solution.

According to the company’s 2021 full-year financial results, released earlier in July, the investment in digital selfcare platforms has resulted in more than 90% of its customer interactions being handled through digital channels – a 200% year-on-year growth in digital uptake.

Econet’s digital transformation journey, which began in 2019 when the firm shifted its business model to a digital service provider (from being primarily a communications service provider) has also been spurred on by public health and safety concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent national lockdowns.

Since then, the company has been offering most of its products and services online, with customers afforded the convenience to transact and purchase products from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Business consultant Blessing Mdladla said the digital world presents many possibilities and benefits to individuals and companies.

“The digital lifestyle not only enables people to connect more with their loved ones and build new friendships all over the world, but is also enables companies to reach out to more customers through digital marketing,” he said.

Mdladla added that the digital lifestyle also offered people more flexibility to create the life they imagined.

“When used wisely, there is no doubt that digital has the power to enhance the quality of lives, both now and in the future,” he said.