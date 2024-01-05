5 phone companies that made the most money in Africa, in Q3 of 2023

The success of phone companies in Africa demonstrates their ability to navigate the continent’s complicated market scene. These companies have not only thrived but have also played a transformative role in connecting and empowering communities across the continent.

They have done this by offering affordable and diverse products, investing in robust network infrastructure, embracing localized marketing strategies, and maintaining a customer-centric approach.

Business Insider Africa presents the top 5 phone companies that made the most money in 2023.

This list is courtesy of the global research firm Canalys.

Transsion has the highest market share for Q3 of 2023.

Africa’s mobile telecommunications industry has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, and the companies leading this charge exemplify unparalleled ingenuity. The success of these phone companies stems from their ability to adapt to the unique challenges and opportunities presented by the diverse and dynamic African market. A recent report by Canalys, a global research firm, published on the 18th of December 2023 showed that the African smartphone market saw a second consecutive quarter of strong recovery in Q3 2023, see details here… The report also identified the smartphone companies that made the most money in the period under review, using the market share of these companies as the basis for their ranking. One of the strategies these phone vendors employed in gaining substantial market shares is understanding the importance of cultural nuances and the socio-economic climate of the continent. This includes collaborations with local influencers, adapting advertising content to resonate with diverse communities, offering valuable phones, and forming strategic partnerships with local businesses. Such efforts not only boost brand loyalty but also contribute to a deeper understanding of the market, allowing for more effective product positioning. With that said below are the phone companies that have utilized the aforementioned strategies to their advantage, thereby gaining the largest market shares on the continent. The data in this list represents figures for Q3 of 2023 and not the entire year. 5 phone companies that made the most money in Africa, in Q3 of 2023 Rank Phone Company Shipments (millions) Market Share (%) 1. Transsion 8.6 48% 2. Samsung 4.6 26% 3. Xiaomi 1.9 11% 4. Oppo 0.8 4% 5. Realme 0.6 3% PS: Xiaomi estimates include sub-brand POCO and Redmi. Transsion includes Tecno, Infinix, and iTel. Oppo excludes OnePlus. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Source: Business Insider Africa

