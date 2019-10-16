Zim-born Mavunga impresses in shock Montpellier win

PARIS: Zimbabwe-born power forward Stephanie Mavunga mdea a strong impression over the weekend as her basketball side Lattes-Montpellier won home to ASVEL.

The home side relied on the strength of power forward Mavunga (8 points, 9 rebounds) as they stunned champions ASVEL with a comprehensive 72-58 victory.

Mavunga has been essential in Montpellier’s qualification for the EuroLeague and as well as putting the club on track in the Women’s League with 3 wins in 3 matches.

The confidence-boasting performance came a few days before both sides featured in the EuroLeague, the basketball equivalent of football’s Champions League.

Former US international Mavunga, 24, signed for Montpellier in August this year from Indiana Fever in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Educated at educated in North Carolina and Ohio State, Mavunga is in her second season as a pro baskteball player and has also played in the Russian league.

Her college team won Big Ten Tournament in 2018 and she also claimed the Eurobasket.com All-EuroCup Player of the Year award in 2019.

A member of USA international programme for some years, Mavunga played for the USA Senior National Team in 2015 and previously for U16 National Team back in 2011.

She also represented the USA at the Pan-American Games in Toronto (Canada) four years ago.