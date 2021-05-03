Weekend Review: Mixed fortunes for Zimbabwean footballers

ZIMBABWE international midfielder Marshall Munetsi was thrust back in the starting eleven when his Stade de Reims drew 2-all with Nimes in the French Ligue 1 at the weekend.

It was a case of mixed fortunes for Zimbabwean footballers across the globe at the weekend.

Warriors midfielder, Marshall Munetsi worked his way back into the Stade de Reims starting eleven at the weekend when they drew 2-all with Nimes in the French top-flight this Sunday.

Munetsi was out for over a week after sustaining an injury in their 3-1 loss to Marseille.

His fellow countryman, who also plays in the French Ligue 1, Tino Kadewere, also featured in Lyon’s crucial 3-2 away win over Monaco.

Kadewere came off the bench in the Les Gones victory which kept their title hopes alive.

In Turkey, Teenage Hadebe played the entire 90 minutes in Yeni Malatyaspor’s 1-0 loss to Sivaspor, while his Warriors defense partner Alec Mudimu featured for relegation-threatened Ankaraspor’s 3-2 win against Samsunspor the Turkish TFF 1.

Another Warrior, Tendayi Darikwa, who saw full action, was on the losing end in the English League One after Wigan Athletic was clobbered 3-1 by Hull City.

Despite the tale of mixed fortunes, the availability of these players is good news for Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic ahead of Zimbabwe’s World Cup qualifiers journey which begins early next month.