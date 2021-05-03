Zimbabwe urged to expedite establishment of Climate Change Fund

GOVERNMENT has reiterated its resolve to ensure the realisation of a climate-resilient and low carbon economy by the year 2030.

Delegates who graced the recently held National Dialogue on Eco-Tourism and Renewable Energy stressed the need to establish the Climate Change Fund as part of efforts to support the country’s aspirations towards greening the tourism sector.

Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu expressed government’s resolve to strengthen the country’s response to climate change.

“My ministry is also working on a climate change legal framework that will offer the country an opportunity to consolidate aspects of climate change response – including United Nations Framework Conventions on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement reporting requirements,” he said.

The Eco-Tourism Conference also saw the tourism industry committing to gradually migrate from conventional forms of energy to clean energy and sustainable waste management.

“The tourism sector depends heavily on natural and cultural heritage. So this sector is highly climate sensitive and tourist will simply switch their choice of destination when results of climate change impacts on their enjoyment,” noted Mr Washington Zhakata, the Director for Climate Change in the government.

As part of recommendations, delegates agreed on the need for an audit of refrigerators and cooling systems for compliance in the tourism sector, adoption of smart water management systems and facilitation of private-public partnerships. – ZBC