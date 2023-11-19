Warriors held 1-1 by the Eagles

SUPER Eagles midfielder, Kelechi Iheanacho’s equaliser in the second half forced a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe during the second fixture of the 2026 World Cup qualifying match played in Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda on Sunday.

Iheanacho’s goal prevented the Super Eagles from falling against Zimbabwe, ending in 1-1, a repetition of their first encounter against Lesotho played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo last Friday.

The tempo built up for Super Eagles going to play against Zimbabwe was to seek redemption after struggling to secure a draw against Lesotho, but their performances did not live maximum satisfaction to the fans.

It was a cagy game with Zimbabwe dominating possessions and forcing the Super Eagles to their pack, while denying them the opportunity to have a shot on target during the first half.

After a string of exchanges of passess to the halve of the Super Eagles, Zimbabwe took the lead in the 25 minutes through a sublime 30-yard freekick by Walter Musona.

The Super Eagles ended the first half without a shot on target.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...