Kadewere ranked among best 25 upcoming players in Europe

WARRIORS forward, Tino Kadewere’s stock continues to rise after he was named among the best 25 young and upcoming players based in Europe.

According to a survey by popular football website, Afriquesports.net/Europe, Kadewere is ranked 12th, an indication that the Zimbabwean has settled well at Lyon in France and has made a name for himself.

The development has come as good news for Zimbabwe with the country’s flag being flown high on the global arena.

The 25-year-old, who joined Lyon from French Ligue 2 side Le Havre last year, has so far netted 10 times for The Kids in 29 league appearances.

Kadewere, Burkina Faso’s Edmond Tapsoba, Kevin Denkey of Togo, Zambians Patrick Daka and Enock Mwepu as well as Gambia’s Musa Barrow are the only six African players who made it to the list which is topped by Norwegian, Erling Haaland who plays for Borrussia Dortmun