Dereck Chisora needs proper boxing coaches, Dillian Whyte slams his corner

LONDON – Dillian Whyte claims Dereck Chisora must ditch his team and employ ‘proper boxing coaches’ following his unanimous defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley on Saturday night.

The fight at the SSE Arena began positively for 36-year-old Chisora as he came forward hurling big shots and gave Usyk plenty to think about.

Chisora was unable to build on his early pressure though and appeared to tire badly during the latter stages of the contest.

And Whyte, who has beaten Chisora twice, has told his former foe to get a proper corner – instead of using a bunch of ‘strength and conditioning guys.’

“All his team got in the ring, clapping and cheering like they were happy with what he did,” Whyte told 5 Live.

“Maybe their plan was just for him to survive the 12 rounds. Maybe. They’re crazy! That’s why he needs proper boxing coaches to be real with him, not your friends.

“This is a joke. I know I’m gonna get criticised for this but it’s a joke. You need your corner to give you good instructions as well but Derek wasn’t cutting him off, he wasn’t targeting the body.”

Whyte continued: “I don’t know what his corner was telling him. They’re not boxing guys, they’re just strength and conditioning guys, MMA guys.

“You need boxing coaches to tell you what to do. As a fighter you know what to do, but you need someone to help you with the game-plan at times because we are all human beings, we need guidance.

“That wasn’t in Derek’s corner. They worked him hard, got him in shape and thought that was enough. That’s not enough to beat elite guys unfortunately.”

Whyte returns to the ring on November 28, when he faces Alexander Povetkin in a crunch rematch.

The Russian secured a brutal fifth-round knockout over Whyte to claim the interim WBC title in August.

Source: Talk Sport