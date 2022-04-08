African football national teams find success in homegrown coaches

African countries are starting to enjoy football success under the guidance of local coaches, after entrusting coaching positions to foreign tacticians for many years.

More teams on the continent have given the coaching positions to local professionals, moving away from the previous trend of employing foreigners in those positions.

The homegrown tacticians have developed well into their roles and outsmarted the foreign legion many a times.

Heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup, four of the five African teams that have qualified will be under the guidance of homegrown tacticians.

Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana and Tunisia will be coached at the Qatar tournament in November-December by local coaches.

Senegal’s Aliou Cisse is the most prominent going into the global competition.

Having captained the Teranga Lions in his playing days, Cisse was appointed to his position in March 2015, replacing Frenchman Alain Giress.

Four years later, in 2019, he guided Senegal to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 17 years.

The West Africans lost 1-0 to Algeria, but Cisse had shown the world his intentions.

Senegal again reached the final of the continental competition played earlier this year. This time, the Lions stood firm to see off record champions Egypt in a penalty shootout and clinch the golden trophy.

Last month, the two teams once again clashes in a two-legged World Cup qualifier, the winner of which was to book a ticket to Qatar. Again, Senegal beat the Pharaohs in a penalty shootout.