Russia terminates membership of United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council after suspension

Russia has terminated its membership of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The decision came after the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution suspending the Russian Federation’s membership in the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council.

“The Russian side considers the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on April 7 in New York to suspend the membership of the Russian Federation in the UN Human Rights Council as an unlawful and politically motivated step in order to defiantly punish a sovereign UN member state that pursues an independent domestic and foreign policy,” the ministry said in the statement.

“Having proclaimed themselves a standard in the field of human rights, these states are directly involved in gross and mass violations of human rights,” it said. The ministry said Russia will continue to contribute to the protection of human rights.

After the vote, Gennady Kuzmin, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, called the General Assembly’s decision “an illegitimate and politically motivated” step that is clearly intended to punish a sovereign member state of the UN, going as far as calling it “open blackmail of sovereign states.”

He claimed that the council is monopolized by a group of states that use it for short-term interests, and that “such actions violate the mandate entrusted by the international community on the Human Rights Council and overall undermine trust in this body.”