News Ticker

Zimbabwe Met Dept warns of possible cyclones

September 4, 2021 Staff Reporter Science & Enviroment 0




MOZAMBIQUE FLOODS: A site of people on the ground struggling to maneuver pass the heavy waters, is seen from the chopper as the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) team flies over to Maganja da Costa district, one of the areas hit by floods in the neighboring country, Mozambique. The country has been in desperate need of support from different humanitarian organizations including the SANDF, since the disaster struck over a week ago. The beautiful green land is almost completely covered by muddy water and scores of homes are destroyed. The mission in Mozambique is going well says the minister of Defence Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula, during a press conference at the Air Force base Waterkloof, ahead of the media visit to Mozambique on Tuesday. So far, more than 60 people have died country wide and thousands displaced in the Nicoadala district in Zambezia Province, located in the central coastal region, where the South African troops are based. “Rescue centres have been established to deal with food demand and those in need of medical attention and we are working very hard to prevent any outbreaks like cholera and malaria” said SANDF Lieutenant Colonel Edie Rieger who is part of the operation in the area. Some of the roads are still flooded, this might be a possibility for the team to pro-long their 14 day mission, until the roads dry up for the operation to continue. ...Photo and Words:Leon Sadiki 01-21-2015.

ZIMBABWE might experience tropical cyclones during the rainy season, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned.

Zimbabwe is expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall during the 2021/22 summer cropping season.

Speaking to Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) MSD director Mrs Rebecca Manzou said they will not rule out cyclones during the rainy season.

“There is a likelihood of violent storms and flash flooding is also likely. The occurrence of tropical cyclones is a probability as well so we cannot rule it out.

‘‘The comprehensive tropical cyclone outlook, this we normally do in November. So, there is still time to know for sure, how big these cyclones will be in this part of the world,” said Mrs Manzou.

She advised farmers to be prepared for the rainy season.

“There is a need for both the availability and accessibility of agricultural inputs, herbicides, pesticides and fertilisers.

“More so there might be leaching because of heavy rains which might occur in other places.

“We need to have fertilisers in time so that farmers can take advantage of the early rains,” said Mrs Manzou.

The country’s eastern and southern parts experienced devastating effects of Cyclone Idai in 2019, which led to the loss of hundreds of lives and property. —




Copyright © 2021 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!