Zimbabwe Met Dept warns of possible cyclones

ZIMBABWE might experience tropical cyclones during the rainy season, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned.

Zimbabwe is expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall during the 2021/22 summer cropping season.

Speaking to Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) MSD director Mrs Rebecca Manzou said they will not rule out cyclones during the rainy season.

“There is a likelihood of violent storms and flash flooding is also likely. The occurrence of tropical cyclones is a probability as well so we cannot rule it out.

‘‘The comprehensive tropical cyclone outlook, this we normally do in November. So, there is still time to know for sure, how big these cyclones will be in this part of the world,” said Mrs Manzou.

She advised farmers to be prepared for the rainy season.

“There is a need for both the availability and accessibility of agricultural inputs, herbicides, pesticides and fertilisers.

“More so there might be leaching because of heavy rains which might occur in other places.

“We need to have fertilisers in time so that farmers can take advantage of the early rains,” said Mrs Manzou.

The country’s eastern and southern parts experienced devastating effects of Cyclone Idai in 2019, which led to the loss of hundreds of lives and property. —