Makandiwa joins African Prophets claiming coronavirus prophersy

A series of prophecies made by United Family International Church (UFIC) leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa about the deadly coronavirus have shaken the faith world in the wake of an outbreak of the pandemic.

Prophet Makandiwa made the initial prophecy which was captured on video on January 11 2015 and then repeated it in 2016 and 2017 during UFIC church services at the City Sports Centre in Harare. He then made two more prophecies emphasising the seriousness of the strange disease which he said “emerged from the sea”..

This follows claims by the South Africa’s Incredible Happenings Ministry leader Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng who claims God told him in 2019 that there would be an outbreak this year. In a video shared on his Prophet Mboro Times Facebook page, Mboro said he prophesied about Covid-19 last year, after receiving a message from God.

“God said to me that this outbreak will happen this year, so it didn’t take me by surprise, we’ve been preparing and praying. “God gave me a way to pray for the president, saying that the storms that are coming are going to be heavy. What we need to do is take better care of ourselves and listen to what we’re being told,” said Mboro.

Coronavirus, known as Covid-19, broke out in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, and has spread across 186 countries killing close to 12 000 people while about 280 000 are infected. In Zimbabwe, two people have tested positive.

Makandiwa said the disease would be catastrophic and would bring the whole world to a standstill.

“It’s a demonic spirit which has gone on a rampage,” said Prophet Makandiwa, adding the plague would “contaminate the atmosphere as the virus will spread fast”.

In a video posted on YouTube, the UFIC leader warned that the new disease was going to be more lethal than HIV/Aids and cancer.

Prophet Makandiwa said the disease would originate from under the sea.

“Thousands if not millions or billions are going to die; so don’t say it wasn’t public. We need to keep praying because they cannot cure it. I am concerned, I want people to live; to be happy. Imagine you are watching your television and you see people dying . . . thousands.

“It’s a plague, it will be flying in the air. Our learned people will cry and they ask God to help them. It will be painful. It’s a plague. I am saying it so that we pray against it.”

Two months later, Prophet Makandiwa repeated the prophecy about the disease.

“I saw people falling like leaves and dying.

“Something will bring that disease from the sea to the land of the living. It’s a plague that only God can stop. They will do everything but God shall give a solution to His people,” said Prophet Makandiwa.

UFIC spokesman Pastor Prime Kufa confirmed that the prophecies were authentic.

“We should learn to appreciate that we a have a prophet in our land. If he can see things happening in China, what more of our issues at home (Zimbabwe). We need to seek his advice concerning many issues in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Prophet Makandiwa has given international prophecies including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plane technical fault, the deaths of Mozambican opposition leader lfonso Dhlakama and that of former British prime minister Margret Thatcher.