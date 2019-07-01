Controversial Uebert Angel re-launches in Zimbabwe

Leader of Spirit Embassy the Good News Church Emeritus Uebert Angel will be hosting a crusae in Zimbabwe this year at a date yet to be mentioned.

The event will be the second one held in the country after the man who is regarded as the Father of the Prophetic Movement left the country 5 years ago.

Angel is engaging in what he terms Global Good News Tour which will take him to countries including Zimbabwe, Uganda, Tanzania, India, Nigeria, Netherlands, Germany etc.

In a message on his Facebook page he said, “Get ready for this GLOBAL GOODNEWS TOUR. See you in your country in the name of Jesus. This will be EXPLOSIVE with The Godfather of The Morden Day Prophetic Movement. As ALWAYS Admission is FREE!!!”



Angel was forced to leave Zimbabwe five years ago after he had had a number of brushes with authorities, including being linked with so-called miracle money and being placed on the police wanted list on allegations of defrauding a Harare man of his luxury vehicle worth $300 000.

The warrant of arrest was later cancelled by former provincial magistrate Douglas Vakai Chikwekwe, after the complainant in the case indicated that he had opted for an out-of-court settlement with the celebrity preacher.

He briefly returned to Zimbabwe in April in 2017 for a crusade with Malawian prophet, Shepherd Bushiri.