Walter Magaya Blames ‘Extortionists’ For Rape Allegations

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder and leader, Walter Magaya told H-Metro that he will remain focused on his work in spite of accusations of rape by the Maenzanise family.

Last week, a video by the couple went viral on social media in which the Maenzanise family accused Magaya of forcing himself on their then 17-year-old girl in 2013.

In a statement to Harare tabloid publication, H-Metro, Magaya said such accusations will not dissuade him from accomplishing his mission. He said:

I remain focused on my calling since the truth will always come out. What I know is that I am a victim of extortions and I have decided to stop feeding extorting mouth because they are ever demanding. Enisia was helping at the IT department before she left to the UK and she was has been threatening to destroy me through social media if I fail to support her financially and this is it. If you stop helping someone he or she begin to hate you unaware that we have many children to give help anoramba achida kubatsirwa chete haagute. When I help people I am giving them seeds to start their own businesses but many take the seeds for lunch and return expecting more zvekuti umwe anenge achatouya negirlfriend yake kuti ndimupe mari yekunofara zvake. Such people are the ones who turn against me when I stop helping them and seek ways to tarnish me but I will remain focused.