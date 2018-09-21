Catholic agencies in Zimbabwe battle growing demand as economy sinks

HARARE, ZIMBABWE — Catholic food relief agencies in Zimbabwe are struggling to meet growing demand for aid and say they need extra resources as fears of food shortages swell in the aftermath of the July 30 elections, in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front party emerged victorious.

Zimbabwe’s economy has nosedived in the uncertainty around the confirmation of Mnangagwa’s victory by the Constitutional Court. Prices of basic foodstuffs have been rising as companies and local producers battle to raise forex for imports of raw materials and equipment for manufacturing.

A poor agricultural season is also looming, with climate experts predicting another El Nino dry weather phenomena this year. The 2017-2018 agricultural season also endured heavy rains that destroyed crops and infrastructure, leaving Catholic and other Christian relief agencies panicking and scrambling for more resources.

“Most parts of Zimbabwe are already in a state of crisis as a result of prevailing economic challenges, erratic weather patterns, such as drought, and the projected impact of another El Nino in the region, as well as the ongoing impact of the HIV epidemic,” Rita Billingsley, representative for Catholic Relief Services in Zimbabwe, told NCR. “As we head into the lean season, we are already facing an increasing number of people who are unable to meet their fundamental nutritional needs.”

The World Food Program says it is looking for as much as $71.2 million “to address the most urgent food security needs of 1,135,500 people [in Zimbabwe]” in the next few months. Mnangagwa’s government says it is geared to turn around the economy after tasking the newly constituted cabinet.

“I believe they [new ministers] have the capacity to deliver and we would want to develop and modernize our economy,” Mnangagwa said after announcing the cabinet Sept. 7. “This cabinet will have a developmental thrust and I am happy to appoint them.”

Ashley Baxstrom, spokesperson for the World Food Program in Zimbabwe, said in a statement that “vulnerable groups are always disproportionately affected by adverse conditions” and highlighted only about $22 million of the required funding had been raised so far.

Economic growth in Zimbabwe is estimated to be below 1 percent this year while inflation, already above 4 percent, is expected to continue rising, say economists.

Catholic agencies in Zimbabwe provide food relief assistance to vulnerable groups such as orphans, street children and women. There is growing demand for such services as the economy continues to struggle.

Jesuit Fr. Nigel Johnson, development director for Jesuits Zimbabwe, which helps street children and other vulnerable groups, told NCR that its food and women empowerment programs needed additional funding as more and more people require relief and assistance.

“Because of the general state of the economy after the elections, we have to give hope to women and to street children,” he said. “We try our best to provide relief under the circumstances. Many of the street children are completely illiterate and we don’t have enough to cater for all of them, but we make the best of the resources we have.”

The situation in Zimbabwe has been worsened by an urban population that is stretched for income owing to rising unemployment. Mnangagwa was hoping to woo investors to the country but the aftermath of the elections was marred by violence that claimed the lives of six people. The opposition Movement for Democratic Change party, led by Nelson Chamisa, has also charged that the election result was manipulated.