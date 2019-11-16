News Ticker

Bushiri suspends church services indefinitely as he remains barred from Botswana entry

November 16, 2019 Staff Reporter Religion 0

Shepherd Bushiri
Enlightened Christian Gathering leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has instructed his Botswana churches to suspend church gatherings pending re registration of  the church in the neighbouring country.

In a statement issued by ECG spokespersons Ephraim Nyondo, Maynard Manyowa and  Terrance Baloyi the church said, “The indefinite suspension of services is to allow  the finalisation of the re-registrative process to satisfy every compliance expectation.”

The church has urged congregants to visit South Africa for services.

Bushiri is expected to travel to Botswana to relaunch the church.

Source – Byo24



Copyright © 2019 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!