Bushiri and his Misus have fake SA permanent residency

South Africa government’s Home Affairs is set to appeal a High Court judgment that stopped government from withdrawing self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri’s permanent residency status in South Africa.

The department had issued a notice to Bushiri and his wife, Mary, asking them to clarify discrepancies in their applications for permanent residency in the country.

“We are appealing because we don’t agree with this judgment. We have already submitted appeal papers to say the judge has no right to stop us from dealing with immigration issues because there is corruption somewhere,” said Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi.

Motsoaledi says the department will continue investigating the matter.

Bushiri and his wife Mary are also facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and theft.

They remain in custody until their next court appearance on Monday.